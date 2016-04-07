RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market to be Driven by Need to Efficiently Manage Blood and Blood Products Inventory and Ensure Minimum Blood Transfusion Errors RFID blood monitoring is a technology used for tracking and inventory management of blood and blood products in hospitals and blood banks. The RFID blood monitoring systems market has made a significant impact on global healthcare industry, prime reason being increased adoption of RFID tracking systems in reducing human efforts and errors in maintenance and control of healthcare inventory, documentation and patient management.

