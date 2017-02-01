Radio-frequency ID system at Delhi entry points soon
The system will be put in place using the environment cess collected by SDMC on behalf of the government from trucks entering Delhi at these points. THE SOUTH Delhi Municipal Corporation has started the procedure to install Radio-Frequency Identification systems at Delhi's 13 entry points, as advised by the Environment Pollution Authority.
