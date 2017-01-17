Platt Retail Institute Finds RFID-Based Inventory Accuracy, Sales and Satisfaction Gains at Macy's
The use of radio frequency identification technology at Macy's stores has boosted the global retailer's rate of on-shelf display compliance and overall inventory accuracy, while also lifting customer satisfaction and enhancing omnichannel fulfillment based on in-store, single-unit accuracy. That was the finding of a report released by The Platt Retail Institute , developed in cooperation with the Northwestern Retail Analytics Council .
Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec 28
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC