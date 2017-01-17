Observations from NRF's Big Show

Observations from NRF's Big Show

Last week, I attended the National Retail Federation 's Big Show , in New York City, as I have done annually for the past 15 years. My big takeaway this year is that radio frequency identification technology providers are moving rapidly toward building complete solutions, as opposed to selling just tags, readers or software, as most had done in the past.

