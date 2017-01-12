New Handheld RFID Readers Locate Tags...

New Handheld RFID Readers Locate Tags Within Centimeters

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: RFID Journal

This month, RFID reader technology company AsReader, Inc. released a new handheld reader with a 10-meter read range, which is available in two different models, ASR250G and ASR251G. Firmware from RFLocus enables users to not only interrogate an ultrahigh-frequency RFID tag, but also identify in 3D where that tag is located in relation to the reader, within a matter of centimeters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec 28 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,990,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC