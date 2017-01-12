New Handheld RFID Readers Locate Tags Within Centimeters

This month, RFID reader technology company AsReader, Inc. released a new handheld reader with a 10-meter read range, which is available in two different models, ASR250G and ASR251G. Firmware from RFLocus enables users to not only interrogate an ultrahigh-frequency RFID tag, but also identify in 3D where that tag is located in relation to the reader, within a matter of centimeters.

