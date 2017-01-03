Nanowire 'inks' enable low-cost paper- or plastic-based printable electronics
Highly conductive ink-jet-printed silver films enable electronic circuits without requiring high heat; lower-cost solar cells, RFID chips, batteries, other devices now possible Duke University chemists have found that silver nanowire films like these conduct electricity well enough to form functioning circuits without applying high temperatures, enabling printable electronics on materials like paper or plastic. By suspending tiny metal nanoparticles in liquids, Duke University scientists can use conductive ink-jet-printed conductive "inks" to print inexpensive, customizable RFID and other electronic circuit patterns on just about any surface - even on paper and plastics.
