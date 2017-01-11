Mojix to Showcase RFID, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain Technologies at Big Show 2017

Mojix, Inc. will showcase hands-free RFID, inventory analytics and blockchain technology solutions at the National Retail Federation Big Show in New York City on January 15-17 at the Jacob K Javits Convention Center. Located on Level 1 in booth #526 and Level 3 in Microsoft booth #2803, Mojix will highlight RFID-based real-time inventory solutions that provide retailers with higher revenue and margins, omni-channel excellence, better customer service, and a more efficient supply chain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.