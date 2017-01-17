Liow: S'pore must understand our stand
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government respects Singapore's decision to implement the Reciprocal Road Charge but the latter should also understand Malaysia's stand on road charges, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai "Owners of foreign-registered vehicles would only have to pay a registration fee of RM10 which comes with a radio-frequency identification tag. "After five years, they will renew it for another RM10.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec 28
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC