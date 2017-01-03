Latin McDonalds' rollout cheers digital marketing firm Plexure
Digital analytics and marketing company Plexure Group has signed an agreement with the biggest McDonalds franchisee in Latin America and the Caribbean. Already used by McDonalds in Japan, Sweden, USA, Netherlands, and parts of Eastern Europe, the new contract is with Arcos Dorados.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec 28
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC