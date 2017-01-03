Latin McDonalds' rollout cheers digit...

Latin McDonalds' rollout cheers digital marketing firm Plexure

Digital analytics and marketing company Plexure Group has signed an agreement with the biggest McDonalds franchisee in Latin America and the Caribbean. Already used by McDonalds in Japan, Sweden, USA, Netherlands, and parts of Eastern Europe, the new contract is with Arcos Dorados.

