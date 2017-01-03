Impinj to Present at Needham Growth C...

Impinj to Present at Needham Growth Conference

Impinj, Inc. , a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions for identifying, locating and authenticating everyday items, today announced participation in the following investor conference. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com .

