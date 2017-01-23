Impinj to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year 2016 Financial Results

Impinj, Inc. , a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions for identifying, locating and authenticating everyday items, today announced it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2016 after U.S. markets close on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Impinj will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results as well as its outlook for its first quarter of 2017 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

