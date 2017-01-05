Identiv Secures All CES Attendees, Providing Smart Event and Transportation Badges
Identiv, Inc. today announced that it has partnered with NXP Semiconductors N.V. to provide badges to all 170,000+ attendees at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5 - 8, 2017. is the world's premier technology innovation event.
