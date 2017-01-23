Honeywell, Intel to jointly develop Internet of Things solutions

Honeywell announced that it will collaborate with Intel to develop new Internet of Things solutions for the retail industry to enhance logistics, improve inventory visibility and drive supply chain efficiencies. The Honeywell and Intel collaboration will focus on developing solutions that improve operations for retail businesses, which are faced with enormous challenges to maintain profitability and compete in an environment where consumers are more often shifting to online shopping.

