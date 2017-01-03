Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RT...

Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market 2016-2022: Rising...

The real-time locating systems market was valued at USD 1.42 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 8.09 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. The scope of this report covers the real-time locating systems market on the basis of offering, technology, vertical, application and geography.

