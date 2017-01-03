Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market 2016-2022: Rising...
The real-time locating systems market was valued at USD 1.42 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 8.09 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. The scope of this report covers the real-time locating systems market on the basis of offering, technology, vertical, application and geography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec 28
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC