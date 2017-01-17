Global Radiofrequency Identification Market to Record an Impressive Growth by 2020

Radiofrequency Identification Market for Retail, Supply Chain, Aviation, Healthcare, Smart cards, Public Transit and Other applications- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2014 - 2020.Global Radiofrequency Identification Market Set for Rapid Growth, To Reach Around USD 22.0 Billion by 2020. The report covers forecast and analysis for the RFID market on a global and regional level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.