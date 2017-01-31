Global Cold Chain RFID Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and...
Global Cold Chain RFID Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022 - Industry Insights by Product by Technology by Industry Verticals Global Cold Chain RFID Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022 - Industry Insights by Product by Technology by Industry Verticals /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the global cold chain radio frequency identification market is driven by the government mandates for pharmaceutical delivery traceability, along with increasing focus on food safety in the developed countries of . However, the high installation and maintenance cost, along with complicated technology of RFID is hindering the growth of the RFID in cold chain market in the developing countries.
