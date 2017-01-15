Fujitsu Launches Next-generation In-Store Analytics Technology at NRF
REA 2.0 creates a digital ecosystem that enables brick-and-mortar retailers to capture, monitor and analyze real-time customer behavior and gain deep, actionable insights about maximizing sales conversion rates. REA 2.0, alongside the full lineup of industry-leading Fujitsu retail solutions, will be showcased in booth #3905 at the National Retail Federation's Big Show in The Fujitsu REA 2.0 Solution builds on the solid foundation of capabilities offered in the solution's initial release, but advances retailers' ability to make smart, fact-based decisions in real-time through the following new features: Real-time Monitoring : Offers retailers the ability to make immediate decisions to improve the shopping experience in real-time.
