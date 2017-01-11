Fujitsu Announces New Uhf Rfid Fashion Tag a oeMinia for Fashion Apparel ...
New semi-transparent washable WT-A433L Fashion tag mini to be debuted at the National Retail Federation Convention and Expo at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City on January 15-17, 2017 )-- Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. , a leader in innovative technology and front-end solutions, has announced today that it has developed their smallest UHF RFID tag for high fashion apparel, garments, and accessories. The WT-A433L washable UHF RFID tag is 33% smaller than its predecessor, the WT-A522L Fashion tag, with improved washing durability.
