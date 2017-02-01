Food Company Pilots Uhf Rfid to Enhance Pig Life History

Radio frequency identification provides an opportunity for the food industry to better monitor the health of animals and the storage of meat before it is provided to consumers. With that in mind, German food industry company TA nnies Livestock 's business group has developed an ultrahigh-frequency system for tracking pigs using a passive RFID-enabled ear tag and readers, as well as its own software to manage the collected data.

