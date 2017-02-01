Food Company Pilots Uhf Rfid to Enhance Pig Life History
Radio frequency identification provides an opportunity for the food industry to better monitor the health of animals and the storage of meat before it is provided to consumers. With that in mind, German food industry company TA nnies Livestock 's business group has developed an ultrahigh-frequency system for tracking pigs using a passive RFID-enabled ear tag and readers, as well as its own software to manage the collected data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC