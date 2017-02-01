Food Company Pilots Uhf Rfid to Enhan...

Food Company Pilots Uhf Rfid to Enhance Pig Life History

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: RFID Journal

Radio frequency identification provides an opportunity for the food industry to better monitor the health of animals and the storage of meat before it is provided to consumers. With that in mind, German food industry company TA nnies Livestock 's business group has developed an ultrahigh-frequency system for tracking pigs using a passive RFID-enabled ear tag and readers, as well as its own software to manage the collected data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC