FCC to IoT Device Vendors: Implement Cybersecurity Now or We May Force You To
In its recently released white paper " Cybersecurity Risk Reduction ," the Federal Communications Commission expressed serious concern about the "burgeoning - and insecure IoT market [that] exacerbates cybersecurity investment shortfalls [because] the private sector may not have sufficient incentives to invest in cybersecurity beyond their own corporate interests." Noting that insecure wireless devices have shut down service to millions of users by attacking critical control utilities that are not FCC-regulated, the agency is advocating "cyber accountability"-a combination of market-based incentives and regulatory oversight-to reduce cyber risk in the communications sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC