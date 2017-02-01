FCC to IoT Device Vendors: Implement Cybersecurity Now or We May Force You To

In its recently released white paper " Cybersecurity Risk Reduction ," the Federal Communications Commission expressed serious concern about the "burgeoning - and insecure IoT market [that] exacerbates cybersecurity investment shortfalls [because] the private sector may not have sufficient incentives to invest in cybersecurity beyond their own corporate interests." Noting that insecure wireless devices have shut down service to millions of users by attacking critical control utilities that are not FCC-regulated, the agency is advocating "cyber accountability"-a combination of market-based incentives and regulatory oversight-to reduce cyber risk in the communications sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.