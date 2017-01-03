European Co-op Tries RFID For Tagging Shoes
ANWR Group, a European trade cooperative composed of footwear, leather-goods, sporting-goods and bicycle retailers, is conducting a three-store proof-of-concept project involving the RFID-tagging of shoes. The organization says it hopes to prove whether radio frequency identification technology can effectively track inventory, prevent theft, optimize processes and enable sales.
