European Co-op Tries RFID For Tagging Shoes

ANWR Group, a European trade cooperative composed of footwear, leather-goods, sporting-goods and bicycle retailers, is conducting a three-store proof-of-concept project involving the RFID-tagging of shoes. The organization says it hopes to prove whether radio frequency identification technology can effectively track inventory, prevent theft, optimize processes and enable sales.

