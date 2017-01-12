Databases for Small RFID Projects
I was recently asked to consult on a small RFID project for a nonprofit organization that had already researched radio frequency identification technologies and knew which tags and readers to use to address their business problem. On the software side, they felt they could save money by not purchasing middleware or hiring a systems integrator, especially since they already understood how to read tags using the software development kit provided by their reader vendor, and how to build a user interface for their application.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec 28
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC