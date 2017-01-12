Databases for Small RFID Projects

I was recently asked to consult on a small RFID project for a nonprofit organization that had already researched radio frequency identification technologies and knew which tags and readers to use to address their business problem. On the software side, they felt they could save money by not purchasing middleware or hiring a systems integrator, especially since they already understood how to read tags using the software development kit provided by their reader vendor, and how to build a user interface for their application.

