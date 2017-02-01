D-Tech International introduces innovative library mobile app to US public and academic libraries
January 20, 3017. D-Tech International is pleased to announce the introduction of appIT, a library app developed exclusively for patrons to use on mobile devices.
Read more at Library Technology Guides automation update.
