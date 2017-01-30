D-Tech International Introduces App t...

D-Tech International Introduces App to Help Library Patrons Using Mobile Devices

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: T.H.E. Journal

D-Tech International is introducing appIT , a library app developed exclusively for patrons to use on mobile devices. The library app is the first of its kind in the library market, the company said in a news release, and has been designed and developed by D-Tech, a New Jersey-based manufacturer of high-performance radio-frequency identification products and library security systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at T.H.E. Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC