D-Tech International Introduces App to Help Library Patrons Using Mobile Devices
D-Tech International is introducing appIT , a library app developed exclusively for patrons to use on mobile devices. The library app is the first of its kind in the library market, the company said in a news release, and has been designed and developed by D-Tech, a New Jersey-based manufacturer of high-performance radio-frequency identification products and library security systems.
