BT Deploys Digital Store Pilot Solution For Thomas Pink

Thomas Pink installed the pilot Acuitas Digital IoT digital store solution as part of its digital strategy. It will enable the retailer to track in real time the movement of merchandise and people around the store, use big data analytics to predict shopper behavior and provide a foundation for real-time interactive in-store experiences.

