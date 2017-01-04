Brotech and Voyantic collaborate on new RFID performance testing equipment

Brotech and Voyantic have teamed to provide state-of-the-art RFID performance testing equipment that is simple where simplicity is sufficient, yet capable where additional control and capacity is needed. The Eurotech RFID FS accurately rewinds rolls of RFID labels and validates their receptivity by running them through the Voyantic Tagsurance RFID inspection system.

