Bringing Online-Style Shopper Tracking to Stores? It May Be Closer Than You Think
One distinct disadvantage offline retailers have against online competitors: They can't easily track and analyze how people move through their stores. They usually don't know when someone puts something in a cart and then takes it out, abandons a cart or scopes out competitive prices at the shelf using smartphones.
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec 28
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
