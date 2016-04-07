Barcode Printers Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and CAGR of 7.4% 2016-2026

According to a recent market report published by Future Market Insights titled, "Barcode Printers Market - Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026," revenue generated from sales of barcode printers globally is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,758.0 Mn and pegged at 3,086.8 '000 units by 2016 end. It is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period , to be valued at US$ 5,656.1 Mn by 2026 end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.