Barcode Printers Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and CAGR of 7.4% 2016-2026
According to a recent market report published by Future Market Insights titled, "Barcode Printers Market - Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026," revenue generated from sales of barcode printers globally is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,758.0 Mn and pegged at 3,086.8 '000 units by 2016 end. It is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period , to be valued at US$ 5,656.1 Mn by 2026 end.
