B.O.S.' RFID and Mobile Division Received an Order for an RFID System ...
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. , a leading Israeli provider of RFID and Mobile solutions and a global provider of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises, announced today that its RFID and Mobile Division won a bid for the integration and installation of an RFID system in one of the biggest public libraries in Israel. The order amounts to approximately $250,000 and the system will be installed in 2017.
