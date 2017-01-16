Avery Dennison Enables Omnichannel Success With RFID Technology at NRF 2017

Avery Dennison Retail Branding and Information Solutions , a global leader in apparel and footwear branding, labeling, and RFID solutions, will attend the 2017 National Retail Federation's Annual Convention and EXPO. The company will host an Exhibitor Insights discussion with performance brands lululemon and adidas on how RFID is a key enabler in omnichannel success and will showcase its latest innovations in RFID solutions, Janela Smart Product Solutions, designer partnerships, and its printer products series.

