Woodford Folk Festival goes 'cashless'

Thursday Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

After years of trials the Woodford Folk Festival bracelet issued on entry to the festival will for the first time contain a chip allowing users to load money to use for purchases around the site. The bracelet will be used in a tap-and-go system at the general store and to buy drinks at bars, buy CDs, at venues and in some stalls.

