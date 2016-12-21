Stainless Steel NFC Tag Tracks Safety Device Maintenance

Engineering company Process Systems Engineering is marketing a near field communication RFID label it developed this year that will identify safety-instrumented system devices at industrial locations, as well as track each device's maintenance and calibration history. The tags, in addition to the devices to which they are attached, are being installed under some of the most hazardous industrial conditions - at oil and gas companies, petrochemical refineries and chemical manufacturing sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Logistics/Supply Chain.