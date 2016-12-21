SML Group Plans Additional RFID Innov...

SML Group Plans Additional RFID Innovation Center and Pop-ups

Monday Dec 19

Retail and supply chain technology company SML plans to open its sixth RFID solution innovation center in 2017, and to further its pop-up store deployments in an effort to educate customers about its radio frequency identification products. The firm opened a center in Texas in August of this year, followed by another in China in October, and a third in Germany this month.

Chicago, IL

