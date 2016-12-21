SBB Cargo Provides Automated Alerts o...

SBB Cargo Provides Automated Alerts of Freight Car Movements Via RFID

Swiss rail freight operator SBB Cargo is equipping its entire fleet of freight cars with radio frequency identification technology to monitor their movements into and out of stations and yards. The deployment, which launched this year, follows an installation of RFID technology on all passenger cars operated by SBB Cargo's parent company, Swiss Federal Railways .

