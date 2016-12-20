San Francisco libraries want to microchip their books
The San Francisco Public Library is considering adopting a $7.5 million microchip system to help improve sorting and prevent theft, over the objections of the American Civil Liberties Union and Electronic Freedom Foundation, the San Francisco Examiner reports . In 2004, San Francisco rejected a proposal to adopt radio frequency identification, or RFID, tags for use in library materials.
