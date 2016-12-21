New $267,000 self-issue technology to scan multiple items coming to Timaru libraries
Timaru District's libraries has announced new self-issuing technology to be installed in public libraries across the district, which allows library users to scan multiple items at a time. The $267,000 technology will be installed in libraries in timaru, Temuka and Geraldine and are expected to available to library users by June next year.
