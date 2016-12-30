Microsoft thinks AR could help you find your lost keys
You may think RFID tags are a pretty decent way to track your property, but Microsoft is trying to patent a much higher-tech system. A Hololens -like augmented reality device would scan your surroundings and keep tabs on objects like keys, wallets or other things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Engadget.
