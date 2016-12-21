Meet the biohacker who wants to turn his penis into a VIBRATOR
A biohacker famous for implanting headphones in his ears is embarking on a new body modification journey: turning his penis into a vibrator. Rich Lee, a salesman from Utah and father of two, has built a device known as the Lovetron9000 which can be implanted under a man's pubic bone, making the penis vibrate.
