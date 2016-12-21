Kiremko Adds RFID to Potato-Cutting Machinery
Kiremko , a Dutch engineering company that specializes in potato processing equipment, has launched KnifeGuard, a new RFID-enabled system for managing the knife blocks installed in the company's QuadraFlow potato cutter. A knife block is a replaceable cube-shaped unit containing a grid of razor-sharp knives, and is available in various configurations, depending on a potato's desired cut size.
