Joue's MIDI controller adds tactile f...

Joue's MIDI controller adds tactile fun to music making

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Engadget

The Musical Instrument Digital Interface arrived in the '80s to help digital instruments communicate with each other. Nowadays, with much of the action on computers, a new breed of MIDI controllers have emerged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Engadget.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Wed Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,192 • Total comments across all topics: 277,462,861

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC