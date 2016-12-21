Indian Ports to Implement RFID
All Major Ports have been directed to implement the Radio Frequency Identification system to track the movement of men, materials and vehicles within the port premises on real time basis. Implementation of RFID system will eliminate manual checking of documents at port gate and real time tracking of movement of vehicles, men and materials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov 22
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Application of RFID Solution for Me...
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC