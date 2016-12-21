ImageFIRST Announces New and Comprehensive Scrub Program
ImageFIRST, the nationwide provider of healthcare linen and laundry services in Louisville, KY , and across the United States and Puerto Rico, recently announced an expansion of their medical scrubs program. This comprehensive scrub solution program is designed to provide healthcare facilities with high-quality medical scrubs and to free up workers from inventory management so that they can focus on patient care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov 22
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Application of RFID Solution for Me...
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC