How Beacons Will Advance Personalization and DX in 2017
Refining personalized customer journeys is a priority for web content management and digital experience platforms in 2017 - and although artificial intelligence is the technology best positioned to help - beacons will also play a pivotal role in feeding those learning machines with uncharted data from the physical world. Beacons are set to become part of the furniture for brands that want to beef up the contextual data supporting their online personalization efforts.
