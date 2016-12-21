How Beacons Will Advance Personalizat...

How Beacons Will Advance Personalization and DX in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: CMSWire

Refining personalized customer journeys is a priority for web content management and digital experience platforms in 2017 - and although artificial intelligence is the technology best positioned to help - beacons will also play a pivotal role in feeding those learning machines with uncharted data from the physical world. Beacons are set to become part of the furniture for brands that want to beef up the contextual data supporting their online personalization efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CMSWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Application of RFID Solution for Me... Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,438 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,261

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC