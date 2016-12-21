HID Global acquires Bluvision

HID Global acquires Bluvision

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Security Systems News

AUSTIN, Texas-HID Global, a company that specializes in identity solutions, has acquired Bluvision, a Bluetooth Low Energy provider in the enterprise Internet of Things market. The deal closed Dec. 1, and financial terms were not disclosed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Systems News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov 22 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Application of RFID Solution for Me... Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,184 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC