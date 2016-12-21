Hack-Proofing Our Devices

Hack-Proofing Our Devices

Radio-frequency identification tags have become almost ubiquitous -- look carefully, and you'll notice them in passports, credit cards, library books, office access passes, and even pet cats. The technology, which allows fast, automated identification of physical objects, is also a staple for many industries -- factories and warehouses use it to track inventory and manage supply chains, pharmaceutical companies deploy it to track drugs, and courier services use it to tag deliveries.

