Govt mulls 'cashless' ride for commuters on Mumbai-Nagpur expressway
The proposed 710-km Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway will be going cashless with the Maharashtra government planning to use modern technology for toll levy as part of its efforts to boost digital payments. "Instead of toll nakas, there will be RFID censors to enable commuters to pay toll," PWD Principal Secretary Ashish Kumar Singh said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec 28
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC