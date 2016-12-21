Govt mulls 'cashless' ride for commut...

Govt mulls 'cashless' ride for commuters on Mumbai-Nagpur expressway

Friday Dec 30 Read more: DNA India

The proposed 710-km Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway will be going cashless with the Maharashtra government planning to use modern technology for toll levy as part of its efforts to boost digital payments. "Instead of toll nakas, there will be RFID censors to enable commuters to pay toll," PWD Principal Secretary Ashish Kumar Singh said.

Chicago, IL

