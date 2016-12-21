EPC Memory vs. User Memory
An ultrahigh-frequency Gen 2 RFID tag carries business data in two memory banks: the EPC memory bank and the user memory bank. Most tags have at least 96 bits of EPC memory, many have 128 bits and a few have as much as 496 bits.
