Decathlon streamlining with RFID deployment
French sporting goods retailer Decathlon has expanded its use of RFID labelling to around 85% of its own-brand product line as part of plans to streamline and improve tracking. The company, which sells more than 600m products annually, has a network of around 900 stores across Europe, Africa, South America and Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Just-Style.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov 22
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate...
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA?
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Application of RFID Solution for Me...
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC