'And the winner isa ' Who will design Heineken's next generation smart bottle?

Heineken has chosen three out of nine companies to work on its next generation smart bottle, following an Elevator Pitch Contest at the AIPIA Congress. Constantia Flexibles, CapTag Solutions and Rako Group will meet Heineken's Design & Packaging Team in the next couple of months in Amsterdam to discuss their ideas.

