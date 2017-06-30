Ubuntu Disputes 'Ads In MOTD' Claims

Thursday Lproven wrote: It appears that Ubuntu is using a feature it has added -- intended to insert headlines of breaking tech news into the Message of the Day displayed at login to the console -- to display advertising and promotional messages . The message in question linked to a Hacker Noon article titled "How HBO's Silicon Valley built 'Not Hotdog' with mobile TensorFlow, Keras & React Native."

